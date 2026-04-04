Tori Spelling Transported to Hospital After Car Hit By Another Driver

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Tori Spelling, her kids and several other passengers were taken to the hospital after a speeding driver allegedly ran into them ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... deputies were dispatched to a reported crash in Temecula, California just before 6 PM on Thursday and found two cars with collision damage.

We're told all occupants were evaluated at the scene ... but, no arrests were made. The collision remains under investigation.

Eyewitnesses took a video of Tori at the scene ... speaking animatedly to an officer. She's not angry in the clip, these witnesses say -- more hyped up on adrenaline.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Spelling was driving 7 kids -- 4 hers, 3 friends of her kids -- when they were hit by a driver who was allegedly speeding and ran through a red light.

The other car allegedly in the crash was severely banged up as you can see ... while Tori's car suffered far less damage.

Spelling and the 7 kids were transported to the hospital in 3 separate ambulances, we're told ... where they were treated for injuries including cuts, bruises, contusions and concussions.

Everyone is doing alright ... and, our sources say that might be due to Tori's quick thinking -- and the way she maneuvered the vehicle to minimize a more severe impact.

This isn't Spelling's first scary experience in a car ... remember, back in 2011, she got into a bad wreck after she ran into a wall while evading paprazzi.