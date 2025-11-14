Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Finalize Divorce

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are officially history ... 'cause their divorce has been finalized!

Their marriage was formally put to rest in court Thursday ... and according to legal docs obtained by TMZ, Tori is walking away with full interest in many of her TV shows and non-scripted projects, including but not limited to "BH90210" and her "MisSPELLING" podcast. There's a reference to "Beverly Hills" as well -- as you know, the teen drama "Beverly Hills, 90210" brought her to the mainstream in the 1990s.

Understandably, she and Dean share interest in their joint projects such as "Tori & Dean in Love," "sTORIbook Weddings" and their Cooking Channel Specials, to name a few.

And speaking of joint projects ... they've got quite a unique set-up for their 5 kids -- no one is paying child support, and each party is simply in charge of paying the needs of their kiddos while they have custody of them. Tori will cover lease payments for their daughter Stella's 2021 Bronco, though. They agreed on joint legal custody.

And ... each waived their right to spousal support!

They also agreed on splitting their shared debts ... with each party owing nearly $1 million via taxes and credit cards.

We told you Tori and Dean settled their divorce earlier in the month ... with a source informing us everything was amicable and they're on "friendly terms."

Tori filed for divorce from Dean in March 2024 following their June 2023 separation. She marked the usual "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and interestingly, wanted spousal support but asked the court to block his access to any.