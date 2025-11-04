Tori Spelling Settles Divorce With Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling is on her way to being officially single ... because she just told the judge she and her estranged husband Dean McDermott settled their divorce.

According to new legal docs filed by Spelling and obtained by TMZ, the former couple entered into a written agreement on their property and support issues ... though details of the agreement have not been disclosed. Regardless, all that's left is for the judge to sign off on the deal.

As we first reported, Tori filed for divorce from Dean in March 2024 after the two separated in June 2023. Tori cited the usual irreconcilable differences as the reason she was seeking a divorce.

She requested spousal support, also checking the box to block the court's ability to award spousal support to him.

Regarding child custody, Tori noted they have five minor children ... and she asked for physical custody of the kids, but requested joint legal custody.

As you know, Dean has moved on with girlfriend Lily Calo ... the pair went Instagram official in May 2024, and seem to have an amicable relationship with Tori as they've all attended family functions together.