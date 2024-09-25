Anna Delvey & Tori Spelling Eliminated From 'DWTS,' Anna Says She Learned 'Nothing'

Play video content ABC

Anna Delvey and Tori Spelling are the first 2 stars to fall out of the "Dancing with the Stars" sky ... heading home in a double elimination -- and, their reactions couldn't be more different.

The socialite and the actress were eliminated Tuesday night after landing in the bottom 3 with "Family Matters" star Reginald VelJohnson ... and, ultimately, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough didn't call their names.

Anna and Tori couldn't have had more different reactions to getting the hook BTW ... just watch the clip -- Tori talks about how grateful she is to have participated in the show and encourages her kids to keep following their dreams.

Anna on the other hand couldn't think of anything nice to say during her reality TV debut ... saying she learned zilch during her journey.

Tori performed "This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman" for her performance ... scoring a 19 out of 30 and bringing her cumulative 2-week score to 36.

Delvey, meanwhile, quickstepped to "Suddenly I See" by KT Tunstall ... scoring 17 out of 30 and finishing with a cumulative score of 35.

Worth noting ... TS and AD finished with higher scores than VelJohnson and Eric Roberts -- but, they couldn't win the fan votes necessary to stay on the program.

While it's a surprise to see Spelling gone so soon, Anna's elimination seemed inevitable. Longtime 'DWTS' pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy recently called her a "s****y" dancer on "The TMZ Podcast" -- and, Anna responded by saying MC "must be poor."