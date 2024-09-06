Anna Delvey Calls Out Whoopi Goldberg for Getting Facts About Her Wrong

Anna Delvey is going off on Whoopi Goldberg and the other cohosts of "The View" ... telling them to get their story straight after the TV host blasted the controversial socialite for being cast on this season of "Dancing with the Stars."

A source close to Anna tells TMZ ... Anna did her time behind bars, spent 3 years under house arrest, and paid restitution.

A 2022 email from a senior attorney with the New York State government, seen by TMZ, confirms she has repaid her victims in full ... and her case was closed as of Thursday, March 10, 2022.

ICYMI, Whoopi went all out on Thursday's show ... struggling to understand how Anna got special treatment from ICE to participate in the show, while other immigrant families are fighting tooth and nail just to stay in the country.

But our source tells us Anna’s standing firm -- no special treatment here. She’s done her time, repented, and believes it’s time to be welcomed back into society.

An ICE spokesperson tells TMZ, "Anna Sorokin’s conditions of release were amended by a Department of Justice immigration judge. She is able to travel with ICE authorization."

We’re told others are pressuring the ABC talk show hosts to cut the drama, especially since "The View" and "DWTS" are part of the same company.