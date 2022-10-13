Anna Sorokin Thinks She Deserves A Second Chance After Fraud Crimes

Fighting Hard to Stay in the U.S. of A.

Anna Sorokin is fresh out of ICE custody and spending her time on house arrest ... and she thinks a second chance is something that she's earned -- even if others don't see it that way.

Anna joined us Thursday on "TMZ Live" ... and she thinks her trial taking place in the U.S. -- mixed with America's obsession with the true crime genre -- is what boosted her popularity, saying her story is all about getting another chance.

Of course, it would be a really tall order for ICE to give her the green light to stay -- as you know, she was found guilty of multiple fraud charges back in 2019 ... including 4 counts of theft services and 3 counts of grand larceny while pretending to be a German heiress named Anna Delvey.

Anna chalks her crimes up to a simple mistake ... and she makes the argument she should be allowed to stay in the U.S.

Anna's required to stay at home and rock an ankle monitor ... only to step out under the watchful eyes of immigration officials or her parole officer.