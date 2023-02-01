Convicted Fraudster Anna Delvey to Speak to Harvard MBA Class

Infamous con artist Anna Delvey -- whose story became a big Netflix hit -- is planning to drop some knowledge on Harvard students ... adding to her list of post-prison gigs.

Delvey, AKA Anna Sorkin, is gearing up to speak to an MBA class at the prestigious university ... according to Page Six. Cambridge has some time to brace itself as it's reportedly just in the planning stages at this point.

Anna was convicted on multiple fraud charges in 2019 ... including 4 counts of theft services and 3 counts of grand larceny while pretending to be a German heiress named Anna Delvey.

She was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison, but got out in February 2021. The following year, "Inventing Anna" -- the story about her life and crimes -- dropped on Netflix and became a huge hit.

Of course, the Harvard gig might come as a shock to some ... given the fact Anna, who is currently under house arrest, has an impressive criminal resume. But, she's been doing quite a bit despite it.

You'll recall, she put on a high-end art exhibit while locked up in ICE Detention ... and even recently hosted a party downtown.

Apparently, this won't be the first time Anna has spoken to college students -- she's already addressed some NYU students, and Oxford is also interested in having her speak too.

