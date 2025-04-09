Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Mickey Rourke Gets Formal Warning on 'Celebrity Big Brother' for Gay Slur

'Celebrity Big Brother' Mickey Rourke Gets Formal Warning ... 'Language Was Offensive and Unacceptable'

TIME OUT
ITV

Mickey Rourke's facing expulsion from "Celebrity Big Brother" after making a series of offensive comments ... including firing off a gay slur at JoJo Siwa.

The actor was pulled aside in the house to speak in the Diary Room ... with 'Big Brother' telling him the show found the language he used "unacceptable."

mickey-rourke-and-jojo-siwa-on-celebrity-big-brother-shutterstock-1
Shutterstock

Earlier in the episode, Mickey asked Siwa -- who came out as gay in 2021 -- if she liked boys or girls. When JoJo said her partner was nonbinary, Mickey replied she wouldn't be gay anymore if he stays longer than four days ... basically claiming he could turn her straight.

Rourke later said he planned to "vote the lesbian out real quick," and later he said he needed a "f**." He then turned to Siwa and said he clarified he didn't need her ... instead wanting to light up a cigarette.

mickey-rourke-and-jojo-siwa-on-celebrity-big-brother-shutterstock-2
Shutterstock

'Big Brother' issues Mickey an official warning, and Mickey apologizes ... insisting he's just trash-talking his opposition.

Rourke then leaves the room and tells his housemates he got in trouble ... and, many of them point out his words might not seem like a big deal to him -- but, they hurt JoJo's feelings, for which Rourke directly apologizes.

MR's already courted controversy during his run on the show ... facing criticism after he grabbed and then ogled host AJ Odudu -- prompting her to tell him to knock it off.

Looks like Rourke's safe for now ... but, he doesn't seem to be making many friends in the house.

