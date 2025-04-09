Mickey Rourke Gets Formal Warning on 'Celebrity Big Brother' for Gay Slur

Play video content ITV

Mickey Rourke's facing expulsion from "Celebrity Big Brother" after making a series of offensive comments ... including firing off a gay slur at JoJo Siwa.

The actor was pulled aside in the house to speak in the Diary Room ... with 'Big Brother' telling him the show found the language he used "unacceptable."

Earlier in the episode, Mickey asked Siwa -- who came out as gay in 2021 -- if she liked boys or girls. When JoJo said her partner was nonbinary, Mickey replied she wouldn't be gay anymore if he stays longer than four days ... basically claiming he could turn her straight.

Rourke later said he planned to "vote the lesbian out real quick," and later he said he needed a "f**." He then turned to Siwa and said he clarified he didn't need her ... instead wanting to light up a cigarette.

'Big Brother' issues Mickey an official warning, and Mickey apologizes ... insisting he's just trash-talking his opposition.

Rourke then leaves the room and tells his housemates he got in trouble ... and, many of them point out his words might not seem like a big deal to him -- but, they hurt JoJo's feelings, for which Rourke directly apologizes.

I felt so bad for AJ Adudu! She didn’t deserve that at all! Mickey Rourke disgusting behavior by touching her & then him trying to drag her into the house which then she told him to let go of her hand multiple times! He needs to get evicted from the house! #CelebrityBigBrotherUK https://t.co/fKOgDrt4WG — Josh ❤️#CreatureCommandos #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) April 7, 2025 @supermangeek101

MR's already courted controversy during his run on the show ... facing criticism after he grabbed and then ogled host AJ Odudu -- prompting her to tell him to knock it off.