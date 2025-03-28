JoJo Siwa, Lil Nas X, Doechii & More Celebs Attend 36th GLAAD Media Awards

The 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards was one heck of a show ... and you can bet JoJo Siwa was front and center, leading the pack of celebs celebrating the past year's biggest achievements in LGBTQ media.

JoJo wasn’t sweating that $900 VIP ticket drama one bit as she hit the Beverly Hills event Thursday night -- rocking a mohawk-inspired 'do with rainbow stripes down the side and bringing her signature high-energy vibes.

JoJo wasn’t the only one delivering the energy -- Lil Nas X showed up rocking a cowboy hat and fully embracing the night’s festivities.

LNX was in great company ... posing alongside Maren Morris and Doechii, who took home the award for Outstanding Music Artist.

Doechii was also spotted at the table earlier, rocking an amazing seating chart spot next to Sophia Bush and Dylan Mulvaney.