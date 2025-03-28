Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

JoJo Siwa, Lil Nas X, Doechii & More Celebs Attend 36th GLAAD Media Awards

GLAAD Media Awards JoJo Siwa & More ... I'm Glad to Be Here!!!🏳️‍🌈

Celebs Attend 36th GLAAD Media Awards
The 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards was one heck of a show ... and you can bet JoJo Siwa was front and center, leading the pack of celebs celebrating the past year's biggest achievements in LGBTQ media.

JoJo wasn’t sweating that $900 VIP ticket drama one bit as she hit the Beverly Hills event Thursday night -- rocking a mohawk-inspired 'do with rainbow stripes down the side and bringing her signature high-energy vibes.

lil nas x getty 1
JoJo wasn’t the only one delivering the energy -- Lil Nas X showed up rocking a cowboy hat and fully embracing the night’s festivities.

LNX was in great company ... posing alongside Maren Morris and Doechii, who took home the award for Outstanding Music Artist.

sophia bush getty 1
Doechii was also spotted at the table earlier, rocking an amazing seating chart spot next to Sophia Bush and Dylan Mulvaney.

raven symone getty 1
Raven-Symoné was all about the good vibes, snapping selfies and soaking in the moment on a night that also celebrated wins for Netflix's "Baby Reindeer," "RuPaul’s Drag Race," and "Hacks."

