Celebs Arriving for 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The iHeartRadio Music Awards are about to start in Los Angeles and some of the biggest names in music and reality TV are arriving ... and we've got all the photos.

Kelsea Ballerini, Jojo Siwa and Benson Boone are some of the first arrivals ... and they are all looking super fashionable ... with Jojo really making a statement.

LL Cool J is tonight's host at Hollywood's Dolby Theater ... and GloRilla is among the performers. She showed up in a skintight, black dress and blonde hair.

Music is the reason for the occasion, but this is Hollywood and reality TV is not to be ignored ... so "Vanderpump Rules" stars Ariana Madix and Brittany Cartwright are among the celeb guests in attendance.

Jenny McCarthy is in the house too ... and like a fine wine she just keeps getting better with age.

Green Day is nominated for three awards ... Alternative Artist of the Year, Rock Artist of the Year and Alternative Song of the Year for "Dilemma" ... and they look ready for an acceptance speech ... we'll see if they win.