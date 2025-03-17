Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Celebs Arriving for 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Kelsea, Jojo Siwa, Benson Boone We're Ready For IHeartRadio Music Awards!!!

Published
2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards Arrivals
Getty

The iHeartRadio Music Awards are about to start in Los Angeles and some of the biggest names in music and reality TV are arriving ... and we've got all the photos.

Kelsea Ballerini, Jojo Siwa and Benson Boone are some of the first arrivals ... and they are all looking super fashionable ... with Jojo really making a statement.

0317-gloRilla-iheart-SUB
Getty

LL Cool J is tonight's host at Hollywood's Dolby Theater ... and GloRilla is among the performers. She showed up in a skintight, black dress and blonde hair.

0317-Bravo-Babes-iHeart-SUB
Getty

Music is the reason for the occasion, but this is Hollywood and reality TV is not to be ignored ... so "Vanderpump Rules" stars Ariana Madix and Brittany Cartwright are among the celeb guests in attendance.

Jenny McCarthy
Getty

Jenny McCarthy is in the house too ... and like a fine wine she just keeps getting better with age.

0317-Green-Day-iheart-SUB
Getty

Green Day is nominated for three awards ... Alternative Artist of the Year, Rock Artist of the Year and Alternative Song of the Year for "Dilemma" ... and they look ready for an acceptance speech ... we'll see if they win.

Lots of other celebs are making their entrances too ... so check out the gallery.

