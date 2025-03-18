iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025 BTS Action With Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga & More

The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards had all the heart, with major industry stars turning out for the big night -- and we've got all the BTS action!

From the icon herself, Mariah Carey ... to Bad Bunny crowd-surfing, the excitement was off the charts Monday evening, which was packed with live performances from music’s biggest stars.

The guest list was star-studded, with Kelsea Ballerini and Lady Gaga rubbing shoulders in the audience -- Gaga, of course, taking home the Innovator Award for the night.

It was a huge night for Gracie Abrams, who proudly held onto her Breakthrough Artist Award while snapping pics with Billie Eilish.