iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025 BTS Action With Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga & More
The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards had all the heart, with major industry stars turning out for the big night -- and we've got all the BTS action!
From the icon herself, Mariah Carey ... to Bad Bunny crowd-surfing, the excitement was off the charts Monday evening, which was packed with live performances from music’s biggest stars.
The guest list was star-studded, with Kelsea Ballerini and Lady Gaga rubbing shoulders in the audience -- Gaga, of course, taking home the Innovator Award for the night.
It was a huge night for Gracie Abrams, who proudly held onto her Breakthrough Artist Award while snapping pics with Billie Eilish.
Ashanti, Nelly, Benson Boone, Jojo Siwa and more all showed up for the event, which also honored the resilience of L.A. after January's wildfires.