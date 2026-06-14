Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Hang Out at FIFA World Cup Amid Rumored Split

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are pounding the alarm at rumors they split … a new video shows the two chilling out at the FIFA World Cup.

The rapper shared a post which shows her smiling with her young son, Papa Bear, whom she shares with Petty, inside MetLife Stadium where Brazil and Morocco faced off for their FIFA World Cup match.

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At one point, the camera pans to reveal Petty standing on a small flight of stairs in their VIP section. While you don’t see any PDA, it’s clear from the video that Nicki and Kenneth are still linked.

As you know, there’s been rampant speculation for months that the pair had broken up. But the couple never confirmed those reports and now it appears they were all just BS.