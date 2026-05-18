Linda Perry Defends Nicki Minaj's Support of Donald Trump as 'Lapse of Judgment'

You won't catch Linda Perry sharpening her pitchfork over Nicki Minaj's support of Donald Trump ... she's just chalking it up to a "lapse of judgment."

In an interview with Billboard's "Pop Shop Podcast" last week ... the 4 Non Blondes singer said she thinks NM must be in a bit of a pickle if she's going full MAGA.

Linda told Billboard ... "In Nicki’s case, it seems that she wanted something from the office and was trying to maybe help herself, a friend, a boyfriend — whatever — and was promised something and felt that it was worth the risk to take."

She explained that if someone she really loved -- like her best friend, family, or ex-wife Sara Gilbert -- was in trouble or desperately needed something, she'd probably make a "bad judgment" call, too ... even if that means "begging and groveling to somebody to get it to happen."

LP added ... "Sometimes when we’re thinking about loved ones or trying to get out of a situation, we’re not thinking clearly."

Remember, "What's Up?" by 4 Non Blondes went viral last year in a TikTok mashup with Nicki's "Beez in the Trap."

And while Linda has sympathy for whatever situation she believes the rapper's found herself in ... Nicki's still all-in on Trump.