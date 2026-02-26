Nicki Minaj Dropped By Lawyer, Says She Blew Off His Texts, Emails for Months

Nicki Minaj has been dumped by her lawyer handling one of her cases due to a “communication breakdown” as she faces a $10 million lawsuit ... this according to new legal docs.

The rapper’s attorney Matthew Abbott filed court docs asking to withdraw from representing Nicki in a lawsuit brought by a fan named Tameer Peak.

Tameer has sued Nicki before, claiming she falsely accused him of criminal conduct and stalking in September 2025, and for slander in August 2024.

Late last year, Matthew -- who is a lawyer for the new management company Nicki hired --filed docs a letter asking the court for an extension to give Nicki time to find a permanent attorney to rep her.

Matthew explained that Nicki’s former lawyer, Judd Burnstein, abruptly withdrew from representing the entertainer.

In the new filing, Matthew said the management company he works for has not heard from Nicki in months. He said the company reached out to Nicki and her accountants “several times” but has not heard back.

Matthew said his company reached out to Nicki personally via text and email, but nothing back.