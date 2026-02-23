Nicki Minaj's Social Media Boosted by Thousands of Bots, Study Finds

Nicki Minaj has been using her voice to prop up the MAGA movement ... but a new study finds that her platforms have been reportedly boosted by an coordinated army of more than 18,000 bots.

Politico shared the report, which was compiled by the disinformation detection company Cyabra ... in it, analysis of Nicki's social media activity from November 11 to December 28 found that thousands of fake accounts used similar language to praise Nicki's posts and attack authentic accounts who were critical of Nicki.

According to Cyabra, there was one day in December where 56 percent of all comments on Nicki's political posts were fake.

The report says, "This pattern suggests a deliberate attempt to integrate into genuine conversations, increasing the credibility and visibility of the amplified content."

And Nicki's sworn enemy, Cardi B, once again caught a stray. Nicki has been antagonizing Cardi for years, but this time it was Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz who dragged Cardi into the fray.

Bruesewitz -- who counts Nicki as a "very close friend" -- called the report "100% BS."

He posted, "Politico's Jason Beeferman is also a fake news hack who fails to disclose that the company that conducted this report, Cybara (sic), is partnered with Cardi B's agent."

This statement prompted Cardi to respond, posting, "I do not have anything to do with that and I don’t give AF!!"