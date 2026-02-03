Nicki Minaj Says She's Not Against Trans Adults, She's Against Kids Being Trans

Play video content The Katie Miller Podcast

Nicki Minaj says she's got no problem with transgender people, as long as they're adults ... but minors are a different story.

TMZ obtained a clip from Nicki's interview with Katie Miller ... and Nicki explains her thoughts on trans folks.

In a nutshell, Nicki says adults can do whatever they want with their bodies -- more power to them -- but she says it's a different ballgame when kids are seeking out gender-affirming surgeries.

Nicki says she wouldn't let her own daughter, who is 17, get a boob job ... she says she doesn't understand how any parent could let their kids undergo surgery to change genders, and she lays out all the reasons she's against it.

The topic came up when Katie asked Nicki about the biggest issues she sees with California ... and Nicki also took a bunch of shots at Governor Gavin Newsom, and lit a blowtorch on his presidential aspirations.