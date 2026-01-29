MAGA Star Nicki Minaj Attends 'Melania' Film Premiere in D.C.

I'm All In With Not Just MAGA ... But Also 'Melania'!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Nicki Minaj continued her all out MAGA tour Thursday night by showing up to the film premiere of "Melania" in Washington D.C.

The rapper was dressed to the nines as she rubbed elbows with MAGA's biggest names at the Kennedy Center, including President Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Dr. Phil and many more.

TMZ obtained video of Nicki shaking hands and hobnobbing with the likes of Don Jr., his fiancé, Bettina Anderson and Dr. Phil on an upper tier of one of the theaters. The president was standing nearby chatting with some guy in a suit.

Play video content TMZ.com

Then everyone sat down in their seats before the lights went down and Melania took to the stage to give a little speech before the movie began. Melania thanked the commander-in-chief, their son, Barron, and the film's producers.

Back to Nicki ... as everyone knows, she's turned into Donald's best bud lately ... calling herself Trump's biggest supporter at Wednesday's U.S. Treasury event.