Nicki Minaj Flaunts 'Free' Trump Gold Card After Celebrating President

Nicki Minaj is apparently one step closer to becoming an American citizen ... and is flaunting her new Trump Gold Card to prove it -- which she hinted she got at no charge!

Check out her tweets from Wednesday -- the Trinidad-born rapper posted a photo of a Trump Gold Card in her hand, and in another tweet said it was "free of charge" ... and that she was finalizing her paperwork for citizenship. She also raved about President Donald Trump, calling him her "wonderful, gracious, charming" president.

If you remember, Trump introduced the Gold Card program in September 2025. All folks need to do is pay a $15,000 "DHS processing fee" and a "$1 million gift" ... and they'll be fast-tracked to receive U.S. residency "in record time," according to the government page for the card.

TMZ.com

It appears Nicki skirted around the payment ... coincidentally, right after she stood by the prez's side at his Trump Accounts Summit on Wednesday, where she doted on him and said she's his biggest supporter.

Play video content

ICYMI, the Trump Account is supposed to fund "tax-advantaged investment accounts of U.S. citizens under the age of 18," according to its website. The Trump admin is promising to pay every citizen born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028 $1,000 to get the account started.

The "Super Bass" artist has reportedly pledged to donate $150,000 and $300,000 to the Trump account program.

As we've told you, Nicki has been extremely vocal about her support of Trump and his administration's policies as of late ... completely flipping her tune from a few years back.

X/@MargoMartin47