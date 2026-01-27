Donald Trump Raves About Robert Kraft After Apparent Falling Out

Play video content FOX News

President Donald Trump might not say it outright, but it sure sounds like he's pulling for the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl ... which is interesting, considering team owner Robert Kraft previously claimed the two weren't on speaking terms anymore.

Nos. 45-47 was asked about the Big Game when he swung by "The Will Cain Show" while on the campaign trail in Iowa ... and he sang the praises of the Pats ahead of their showdown with the Seattle Seahawks.

"Bob Kraft is a friend of mine," Trump said. "I've watched that team, and you gotta hand it to him. He had the great team and now he's got the great team again."

Notably, Trump referred to Kraft as his bud. It comes as the Patriots owner said in an October 2024 interview he distanced himself from Trump after the events at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021 -- saying that day "upset" him.

Whether they made amends since then is unclear ... but it's surprising regardless, considering The Donald is known to hold grudges. The two did have a friendship for decades before the apparent falling out.

The 79-year-old also made sure to credit the Pats' scouts for not overthinking their 2024 pick and drafting Maye.

"They made a fantastic draft pick, the quarterback is great," he said.

While he has already announced he won't be making the cross-country flight to the Bay Area to watch in person, he expects it to be "a tremendous game."