Ex-NFL Player Jeff Faine Lists Florida Farmhouse For $3.9 Million

Former NFL player Jeff Faine just listed his Florida pad for $3.9 million ... offering up a rare mix of luxury and country living in the Sunshine State!!

TMZ Sports has learned the 10-year NFL vet put the estate on the market this week with Marlene DeCespedes of Douglas Elliman ... and it's a stunning farmhouse built with a modern design.

The 5,772 square-foot property is located in Gotha, about 11 miles west of Orlando. The architecture is amazing ... with vaulted ceilings, custom wood beams and marble interior.

It also features five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and a gigantic kitchen with a wine cooler and Thermador 30" double ovens.

There's also a private gym, a game room with a bar and a huge office that stores all of Faine's NFL memorabilia.

The fenced backyard is just as dope -- a resort-like pool and jacuzzi, private golf putting and a BBQ area perfect for outdoor cookouts and NFL Sunday.

We're told the Faine family loves this house ... but since their young boys are wake surfers, they're buying a home with lake access.

It's now up for grabs for $3,995,000 ... a steal!!