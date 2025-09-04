NFL's Jamie Collins & Wife Kat Tat Selling Florida Mansion for $4 Million

Our Florida Pad Is on the Market ...

Jamie Collins and his wife, Katrina Jackson -- AKA Kat Tat -- are saying goodbye to their Florida digs ... and this one's loaded with luxury.

Real estate sources tell us the 2x Super Bowl champ -- formerly with the New England Patriots -- and the "Black Ink Crew: Chicago" reality star listed their 4-bedroom, 5-bath estate about 20 minutes outside Melbourne for $4 million last week.

The place is giving major resort vibes. The pad sits on a nearly 1-acre lot inside a gated community and spans 4,350 square feet of living space.

Inside, there's a chef’s kitchen with quartz countertops, a butler's pantry and a wet bar -- plus a media room for those family movie nights. Step outside and things only get better ... the backyard is basically an entertainer's paradise.

We're talking a pool and spa overlooking insane lake views, a summer kitchen, and plenty of dining and lounge areas. Oh, and there's a sleek architectural water feature lined up with a custom fire installation ... because why settle for one flex when you can have two?

One more thing to set this place apart ... it's rocking the community's only 4-car garage, so your rides always have a VIP spot. Safe to say … this place is fit for a champ!