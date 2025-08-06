Julianne Hough Sells Hollywood Hills Home for $6.35 Million

Julianne Hough has to be pulling out some of her happiest dance moves ... 'cause she's officially sold her house in the Hollywood Hills for multiple millions.

The professional dancer tapped her way to a $6.35 million sale after listing the house back in the spring ... though she didn't get her $7.95 million she originally listed the pad for.

The 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom home -- built in Hollywood's heyday of the late 1930s, but updated with new amenities -- features 3,000 square feet of living space and sits on nearly half an acre of land.

The living room's got floor-to-ceiling windows for the new owner to take in the City of Angels skyline ... and, the dining space and kitchen lead out to a covered terrace perfect for outdoor dining.

The primary suite has a spa-like bath, steam shower and balcony that overlook the beautiful SoCal views ... and, the house also has a screening room to watch every episode of "Dancing with the Stars" -- or whatever the new owner is into!

Hough's moving on though ... busting a quick real estate move and dancing on to bigger and better properties.