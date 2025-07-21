Adam Lambert Sells Hollywood Hills Home for $6.2 Million

Adam Lambert is turning the page on his Hollywood Hills chapter -- but it’s not without a little sting in the wallet … TMZ has learned.

Real estate sources tell us the Grammy-nominated singer sold his hillside estate on Monday for $6.2 million. That's below the $7.375 million price tag he slapped on it back in May. Adam shelled out $6.5 mil for it when he bought the place in 2018.

Still, the house is nothing short of show-stopping -- with four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and enough resort-style amenities to make you feel like you’re on a permanent vacation. It's got all the bells and whistles ... a sparkling pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and a private gym.

The property has long been a jewel in Lambert's real estate portfolio, often making cameo appearances on his socials thanks to its sleek architecture and sweeping city views.

As we told you ... Adam's been spending less time in L.A. and more time in New York City.