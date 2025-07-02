Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Take $60 Million House Off Market

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez might be looking into alternative ways to deal with the massive property they bought together ... 'cause they've pulled it off the market.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Lopez is still living in the house while remodeling the home she just purchased -- but, we're also told from multiple real estate sources that the house has become a "white elephant" and is tough to sell.

Essentially, they want to take it off the market to relist it later and make it look like a fresh listing.

So they may look to sell it again in the future ... but, Average Joe can't just hop on his computer and consider buying it anymore.

Of course, the Average Joe can't afford the place anyway ... even after Ben & J Lo dropped the price by more than $8 million in early May.

Remember, the duo was still trying to sell the house for $68 million, but brought the price down by $8.1 million to just a touch below $60 mil.

It doesn't seem like the price difference did enough for the newly divorced couple to offload the place ... a move J Lo needed to come around to before the actual decision was made.

We were told Ben was extremely motivated to sell the house even before the price drop ... and, Jennifer eventually agreed enough to bring it down. Our sources told us rising insurance costs were also a major reason why this place was still on the market.

Bennifer bought their home back in May 2023 -- less than a year into their marriage -- for $60,850,000. They listed the house for sale publicly in mid-July 2024, and J Lo filed for divorce in August 2024.