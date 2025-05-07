Ben Affleck Says He Felt 'Empathy' for Britney Spears While Discussing Fame

Play video content This Past Weekend w/Theo Von / Getty

Ben Affleck is showing his softer side for Britney Spears ... revealing he felt "empathy" for the "Toxic" singer back in the day when all eyes were on her in the center of the ring -- as Brit put it -- just like a circus.

The "Good Will Hunting" star spoke about the "cruelty" of fame recently on the "This Past Weekend With Theo Von" podcast ... noting that although he did not know Brit at the height of her fame, he understands "the cycle of having people harangue you and yell at you and hassle you and follow you."

He even compared her to a tiger being poked and prodded until it erupts in anger, and commented on the unfair public perception it creates, explaining ... "What’s taken out of the image that you see are the people around waving the stick at the tiger or poking on it ... all you see is the growling anger."

He argued the so-called news surrounding such interactions is not real life ... because people normally don't have several people following them with flashing cameras in their faces.

That being said, the movie mogul said he learned it's in his best interest to avoid paparazzi confrontations the best he can. Perhaps that's where his signature RBF comes from.

Ben didn't note when exactly he began feeling sympathy for Britney ... but it's easy to think back to when she infamously had a public breakdown in 2007 and shaved her head ... and days later attacked a photog's car with an umbrella. A year later, she would be placed on a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold amid a nasty custody dispute with her ex, Kevin Federline.

The actor and director's comments come just over a year after the "Criminal" hitmaker claimed the pair locked lips at a party in 1999.