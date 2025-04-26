Britney Spears Hops on Back of Motorcycle in Bright Red Dress

Play video content Instagram / @britneyspears

Britney Spears seems ready to embrace her inner speed demon ... jumping on the back of a motorcycle in a scorching red gown -- though she's not quite up for a spin around the block just yet.

The Princess of Pop shared a couple videos to her IG Saturday -- not her usual dancing clips, but instead a couple clips of her on the back of a hog ... and, we don't mean a pig at the county fair.

Spears -- wearing a strapless red dress with sleeves pulled all the way down to her biceps -- sat atop the cycle ... first yelling out "Hi baby, here we go, ya ready???" a wide grin plastered on her face.

In a follow-up clip, she asks how fast she should go -- before hopping off the motorcycle in shock at her own words and screaming out a swear.

Play video content

Seems she's not quite ready to speed through the streets on the back of her own motorcycle ... but, she certainly looked great while sittin' on one.

This post comes just a day after Spears got up to her usual social media posting ... sharing a clip of her moving and grooving in an orange crop top with white polka dots and skimpy bottoms.

It looks like an outfit we've seen Britney dance in before ... so, it's unclear if this is a newer video or a very old one -- but, either way, she's putting it all out there for everyone to see.