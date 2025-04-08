Britney Spears & On-Again-Off-Again Boyfriend Paul Soliz Split, Again

Britney Spears' relationship with boyfriend Paul Soliz is kaput -- at least for now ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the pop star dumped Soliz several weeks ago, around Valentine's Day. The former couple first split in July 2024, and then briefly reconciled again in February.

It's currently unclear what caused the couple to split this time around. We're told by people close to them they feel it's over for good .... but you never know with these two.

Our sources say Paul removed all of his personal items from Brit's Los Angeles area home recently, where they lived together while they were an item.

Paul and Britney first met when he started working at her house doing housekeeping and maintenance duties in 2023. The two became very close ... with Britney even spending one one-on-one time with Paul's kids at an indoor playground.

The now-former couple has had a tumultuous relationship. We broke the story ... they had a major blow-up at the famed Chateau Marmont in May 2024. The two got into a fight in their hotel room, which quickly turned physical, and Britney injured her ankle in the chaos.

Witnesses told us at the time Britney was screaming and out of control in the hallway, making everyone believe she may have been having a breakdown. Someone called 911 and paramedics responded, but ultimately Britney was whisked away by her security and driven back home.