Britney Spears Praises Son Jayden For Music Skills In Rare Video Together

Britney Spears is one proud mama after watching her 18-year-old son Jayden James showcase his smooth piano skills at her house Monday night -- in their second reunion since the holidays.

The Princess of Pop showed off her youngest son's piano playing in an Insta clip she shared and was clearly blown away as she described the moment as "so sick." She further gushed in the video's caption, writing ... "WOW WOW WOW !!!"

In a second video, Brit continued to praise Jayden, who was seemingly mumbling a freestyle rap.

The enthused singer exclaimed ... "My son just played, oh my God! I felt it in my bones, and my heart, and my lungs, and my ass, and my throat and I'm scared!"

Not sure if he was rapping or agreeing with his mom's compliments, but Jayden can be heard saying "Yes sir," in a monotone voice. Britney then energetically yelled, "Hello!" several times.

The "Toxic" hitmaker continued to rave over her son in the caption, writing ... "He's a genius and I'm in awe of him !!! I can’t believe he’s mine !!! I was honestly scared that’s not normal !!!"

As you know ... Jayden is the younger brother of 19-year-old Sean Preston. Brit was mostly estranged from her kids during their teen years as he lived with their father, Kevin Federline.

The singer and Jayden reunited on Christmas Day last year, which Britney described as the best Christmas of her life.

It's unclear if Sean was there, though Britney alluded to seeing both her kiddos in her Instagram post about the magical holiday.

Before the big reunion, TMZ confirmed both Sean and Jayden called her for Mother's Day and that Jayden had seen her a few times after moving back to California from Hawaii.

Remember ... K-Fed and his wife Victoria moved the boys to Hawaii in 2023.