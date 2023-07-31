Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Moving Kids To Hawaii, No Reunion With Mom

Britney Spears won't see her kids before they leave the mainland ... the boys are all set to move to Hawaii with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, without saying bye to their mother.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Britney and Kevin's two boys, Jayden James and Sean Preston, are moving to Hawaii Tuesday with K-Fed and his wife, Victoria.

Britney hasn't seen her kids in well over a year, and we're told that's not going to change before Kevin moves the boys out of California, where their mother lives.

TMZ broke the story ... Kevin was encouraging the boys to see Britney before they left, but he wasn't going to force them to sit down with their mom if they weren't up for it.

Our sources say Kevin's relieved Britney didn't fight the move in court, and he feels she did the right thing by allowing the boys to relocate to Hawaii.