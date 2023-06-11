Kevin Federline Slams Report Linking Britney Spears to Crystal Meth

Kevin Federline says he and his family have had to endure way too much over the years, and a recent report claiming those around Britney fear she's on meth is just too much to handle ... and he's fighting back.

The report, published over the weekend by The Sun and Daily Mail is from a series of convos journalist Daphne Barak says she had with Kevin. In one instance, Barak reports K-Fed told her, "I fear she's on meth – I've been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up ... It's terrifying. She is the mother of my boys."

In response to the story, Kevin tells us, "It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the heart ache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children in the Daily Mail and The Sun. We did allow Daphne & Bill into our home because we trusted them, but that trust was lost and we severed ties back in March for many reasons we choose not to go into here."

K-Fed never specifically says which part of the story was fabricated, but the whole piece went in heavy on the meth allegation.

He continues, "It is very distressing that she continues to harass our family when we have repeatedly asked her to leave us alone. As was previously published, our family did speak with Ms. Barak and Mr. Gunasti a few times, and this was done in a respectful way with love & compassion for Britney and the Spears family. Her lies and attempts to exploit minors is click bait and another repulsive example of where, unfortunately, certain journalism has sunk today."

Daphne's spent a lot of time with the Federline and Spears families, first linking up together last summer for a TV news special.

She reports one conversation with Britney's father, Jamie, where he allegedly stated he feared his daughter would wind up dead like Amy Winehouse if she didn't get proper care.

TMZ broke the story, Kevin's moving his family, including his teenage sons Sean Preston and Jayden -- who he shares with Britney -- to Hawaii. Kevin's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan fired off a legal letter to Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, to let him know about the move.

Kaplan had stated he was ready to go to court if Britney and Rosengart didn't approve of the move -- as Kevin's been the primary caregiver for the boys for years -- but in the end, Britney approved the move without issue.