Britney Spears Reconciles with Mom Lynne, 'I Love You So Much!!!'

Britney Spears says she's patched things up with her mom Lynne after a long stretch of bad blood between them!

The pop icon took to IG Thursday night and provided an update, writing, "My sweet mama showed up at my doorstep yesterday after 3 years ... it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!"

Britney continued, "And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love 💕 you so much !!!"

She ended with this ... "Psss … I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years!!! Let’s go shopping afterwards!!!"

TMZ broke the story ... Lynne flew to L.A. Wednesday to see her daughter. They spent about a half hour together before Britney and Sam drove off ... our takeaway at the time was that the rather short convo must have been difficult because Britney bolted in short order, and it seems that's exactly what happened.

The part when she says she was able to say "what I've held in for an extremely long time," suggests she vented and it was tough, but she got it all out and that cleared the path for a reconciliation.

What a turnaround! As you recall, Britney couldn't see eye to eye on anything with her family as she fought to end her conservatorship in 2021. In fact, things became so strained Britney threatened to sue her family to get out from under the 13-year conservatorship.