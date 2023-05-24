Britney Spears' Mother Lynne Visits Her Daughter for the First Time in Years

Britney Spears' mom flew to L.A. Wednesday to see her daughter ... and Britney was receptive enough to let her inside her home and spend some time catching up.

Lynne Spears arrived at LAX in the morning and was driven to the home of Britney's manager, Cade Hudson. She then took an Uber to Britney's home.

We're told Britney didn't know exactly when Lynne was coming, but she knew her mom was in town to see her.

When Lynne arrived at Britney's home, the singer let her inside and the 2 spent around 30 minutes chatting. We're told Sam was also present.

Our sources say the ice between mother and daughter is thawing ... they've been texting recently and Lynne knew the path was clear enough to make the trek from Louisiana to L.A.

As you know, Britney was on a tear at the end of the conservatorship and afterward, saying her mom and the rest of her family betrayed her. This is a pretty clear sign there's a chance of reconciliation.

After Lynne left, Britney and Sam got in her car, drove around for a bit and then returned home.