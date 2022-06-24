Lynne Spears Says She Wants to See Britney Spears Happy, Family Back Together

Play video content BACKGRID

Britney Spears' blood feud with her parents and sister isn't stopping Lynne Spears from wishing her daughter well ... and hoping against hope they can patch things up.

Brit's mom was at LAX Thursday night when a photog asked about the state of the Spears family from Lynne's perspective. We already know exactly how Britney feels.

So, could the family ever get back together? Lynne makes it clear she's not giving up on that yet ... although, it's unclear how she could possibly make that happen right now.

Mama Spears says she just wants to see her daughter happy ... and she absolutely meant those sentimental words she shared on Instagram right after the wedding.

You'll recall, Britney tied the knot with her hubby Sam Asghari, earlier this month but she didn't invite her parents or her sister, Jamie. But, that didn't stop Lynne from publicly showing her support.

Lynne kept a close watch on her daughter's big day via social media.

In an IG comment, she wrote, "You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the 'Dream' wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!"

