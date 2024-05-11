Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Mom Influencer Says Mother's Day is For Moms Not Grandmas, Sparks Debate

Mom Influencer Mother's Day, Not Grandmother's Day ... Sparks Online Debate

not grandma's day
TikTok/@emily_wehner

A popular mom influencer is coming under fire online after she made some controversial claims about Mother's Day -- claiming she doesn't celebrate her own mom because she's no longer a full-time parent.

Emily Wehner -- a mother-of-two with more than 54k followers on TikTok -- posted a video on the popular social media platform recently breaking down her rules for Mother's Day.

Celebs Celebrating Mother's Days
Launch Gallery
Happy Mother's Day! Launch Gallery

The way she explains it ... the day is Mother's Day -- not Grandmother's Day -- so, it's not about mommas with grown children, but should be about the ones still doing it day-to-day.

Wehner tells a story about a particularly tough holiday she celebrated with her fam a couple years back ... where she spent more time coordinating the trip to visit the grandparents than focusing on the real star of the day -- her.

24 Hot Mamas For Mother's Day 2024 -- Guess Who!
Launch Gallery
Who's That Hot Mama?!? Launch Gallery

Emily says she likes a very chill Mother's Day ... a nice brunch, some gardening and a pedicure -- basically, a lot of self-care for mom instead of visits to Nana.

Wehner says she celebrates her mom and mother-in-law on other days ... so, it's not like they get no recognition throughout the year -- just, not on MD.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Welp, this sparked a firestorm among mothers ... with some agreeing wholeheartedly with Emily and others bashing her for gatekeeping the holiday.

It got so bad, Emily posted a follow-up ... saying she loves her mom, and they see each other all the time -- but, they've just agreed to make a boundary on the holiday for everyone's sake.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Only one way to settle this debate ... vote below!!!

Should Mother's Day Only Be For Moms Actively Parenting?

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later