Mom Influencer Says Mother's Day is For Moms Not Grandmas, Sparks Debate

A popular mom influencer is coming under fire online after she made some controversial claims about Mother's Day -- claiming she doesn't celebrate her own mom because she's no longer a full-time parent.

Emily Wehner -- a mother-of-two with more than 54k followers on TikTok -- posted a video on the popular social media platform recently breaking down her rules for Mother's Day.

The way she explains it ... the day is Mother's Day -- not Grandmother's Day -- so, it's not about mommas with grown children, but should be about the ones still doing it day-to-day.

Wehner tells a story about a particularly tough holiday she celebrated with her fam a couple years back ... where she spent more time coordinating the trip to visit the grandparents than focusing on the real star of the day -- her.

Emily says she likes a very chill Mother's Day ... a nice brunch, some gardening and a pedicure -- basically, a lot of self-care for mom instead of visits to Nana.

Wehner says she celebrates her mom and mother-in-law on other days ... so, it's not like they get no recognition throughout the year -- just, not on MD.

Welp, this sparked a firestorm among mothers ... with some agreeing wholeheartedly with Emily and others bashing her for gatekeeping the holiday.

It got so bad, Emily posted a follow-up ... saying she loves her mom, and they see each other all the time -- but, they've just agreed to make a boundary on the holiday for everyone's sake.

