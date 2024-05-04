Hunting Influencer Defends 'Idol' Star Will Moseley's Dogs Hog Kill

Will Moseley's getting some support from a fellow hunter ... claiming the "American Idol" star was totally justified to sick dogs on a hog he hunted -- he says it's just the way hunters live.

Cameron Hanes -- an author and hunter whose goal is to become the "Ultimate Predator" -- spoke with TMZ ... and, he's defending Will Moseley's hunting methods.

CH tells TMZ ... hogs are an invasive species, and hunters need to take them down. Cam adds the best way to hunt them is with dogs, so he's got no issue with Hanes using them in the vid he posted a couple years back.

Hanes adds hogs destroy farmers' land and -- while he understands non-hunters might not feel comfortable with the necessity -- Cam says there's really no other option.

In fact, Cameron says he hunts hogs -- among numerous other animals -- and, he even gives us a look at the snacks he makes from the animal.

The bowhunter -- who has nearly 2 million Instagram followers, BTW -- says he's got great respect for the animals he hunts, and, like PETA, he's also got great respect for animals. It sounds like Cam views hunters and PETA as two sides of the same coin.

FWIW ... Cam tells us he'd absolutely go hunting with Moseley -- who stirred up an online frenzy when a video of his infamous hog hunt surfaced online. Many called on fellow 'AI' fans to vote WM out.

Moseley advanced to the Top 7 Monday ... but, all the negative scrutiny may end up dooming his chances in the long run.