Britney Spears' Sons Plan to Move to Hawaii with their Dad Kevin Federline

Britney Spears' two sons want nothing to do with Los Angeles anymore and plan to move to the Aloha State for a more private life, away from the attention swirling around their mother ... according to sources with direct knowledge.

Our sources say Kevin Federline, Britney's ex-husband, had his attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, fire off a letter to Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, asking if she'd be open to letting Jayden James and Sean Preston relocate to Hawaii full-time with their dad and stepmom, Victoria Prince.

Our sources say they want a response from Britney by week's end. If Britney objects, Kaplan will go to court and ask permission from the judge ... and given Britney hasn't seen the kids in more than a year and the kids want to leave town, it's likely the judge will allow the move.

We're told it's unlikely the case will end up in court and Britney will acquiesce to the move.

Our sources say Victoria has a job offer at a university in Hawaii, Kevin has DJ opportunities there as well, and the kids are eager to make the move. We're told they plan to leave L.A. for Hawaii sometime in July.

16-year-old Jayden will continue taking classes remotely, and 17-year-old Sean Preston will have graduated high school by the time they move, though his plans are unclear.

The kids have been with Kevin and Victoria 100% for a long time, so the move would not be disruptive.

