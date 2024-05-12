Barry Keoghan Celebrates Sabrina Carpenter's Birthday with Surprise Party

Play video content TMZ.com

Now we know what Sabrina Carpenter's shocked face looks like -- the singer was blown away by a surprise birthday party, and surrounded by her BF Barry Keoghan and a few dozen of her closest friends.

Sabrina screamed with joy as she walked into Dumbo House Saturday night in Brooklyn ... among the faces greeting her were rapper Ice Spice, who was shooting video as her pal tried to blow out all the candles on her 25th birthday cake.

The writing on her frosted cake said, "Is 25 that sweet? I guess so!" It's a reference to her song, "Espresso," which includes the line ... "Is it that sweet? I guess so!"

Barry planted a big fat kiss on Sabrina after she blew out the candles, and kept the party going with close to 100 people.

Even before the party, Sabrina had marked her birthday by posting childhood pics.

Her 25th trip around the Sun was an eventful one -- in the last 12 months, she's opened for Taylor Swift on the "Eras Tour," made her debut at Coachella ... and, of course, hooked up with Barry.