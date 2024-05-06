2024 Met Gala Officially Underway, Celebrities Make a Splash with Fashion

The biggest night in fashion is underway and the biggest names from around the world are ready to climb the iconic Metropolitan Museum Of Art stairs ... and they all look wide awake!

Vogue's EIC Anna Wintour spared no expense to create an eye-popping exhibit in NYC, with this year's theme being 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.' And, it looks like the celebs didn't skimp on the style either, nor were they dozing off as they made an entrance.

Peep the stars who've already shown up -- you had the likes of Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez show up bright and early to lead the charge ... fitting, since they're the A-list co-chairs of the shindig. Ashely Graham dropped in and made a splash too.

AW herself also arrived as one of the early birds ... looking as fabulous as ever. Other A-listers that are starting to hit the stairs -- Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Simmons, Matt Damon, Lea Michele, Lily James, Steven Yeun, Jessica Serfaty, Rebecca Ferguson and more.

If you're sensing a floral vibe -- that's because the dress code is being dubbed "Garden Of Time" and it goes hand in hand with the overall theme of the event ... very storybook-esque.

Because of its exclusivity, the goings-on inside the event are filled with secrecy and mystique ... but earlier in the day some photogs and a handful of lucky normies got to take a glance at this year's experience.

Tonight will go down as another famous night in fashion as so many years have in the past ... take a glance at some of the biggest looks to traverse the stairs at the Met Gala through the years. We've seen some wild looks ... and there's been lots of statements made.

BTW ... as cool as the outside of the museum looks, the inside shots are just dope -- the stars are congregating and striking a pose within the facility as well ... and they look great!