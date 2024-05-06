J Lo Left Hanging for a Ride at Star-Studded Pre-Met Gala Dinner

Play video content BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez was one of many stars who hit up Anna Wintour's pre-MET Gala dinner this weekend ... but she was one of a few who seemed to have a little car trouble too.

Zendaya, J Lo, Sienna Miller, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and James Corden rolled up separately in their SUVs to the Vogue editor's Manhattan home -- and immediately had to deal with a rainy night in the city.

Luckily, they've all got people for that ... as umbrellas were on hand to cover everyone's 'fits. Check out what happened to Jen on the way out though ... a lil' SUV mix-up, it seems.

As Jennifer was leaving ... she had to do a U-turn and head back inside when they realized that her ride wasn't there and ready to pick her up -- this as a ton of paps were surrounding her and flashing away. It was a little awkward, but they got it figured out eventually.

Either way, she looked great -- as did every other star who showed up for this thing ... and there were a boatload. Zendaya looked amazing in white, while J Lo was just as stunning in her black gown and Sienna topped off the mini fashion show with her green leggy frock.

Chris didn't look too shabby either in his all-black animal print suit, and Corden donned more traditional black formal wear. Bad Bunny had the most casual look, wearing black with a white t-shirt and Yankees cap.

As for the dinner ... it's a mystery what was served and discussed. But Zendaya, Jennifer, Chris and Bunny are all co-chairs of the MET Gala's Costume Institute Benefit this year.