Model Claims Met Gala Fired Him Because He Upstaged Kylie Jenner

The Met Gala's allegedly rescinded one person's invitation already ... 'cause a model's claiming he just got fired from his gig there -- after he stole Kylie Jenner's spotlight.

Here's the deal ... Eugenio Casnighi -- who says he's a model in his TikTok bio -- took to the popular social media site Friday afternoon claiming the world-famous event fired him right before Monday's gala..

The way Eugenio tells it ... he's worked with the Met Gala for the past two years and was supposed to work it this year -- only to get fired at the last minute.

Casnighi says they hire models to basically walk around with celebs and attend to them while at the party ... standing beside them, holding purses, helping them walk -- the whole shebang.

It helps the models too BTW 'cause they may get noticed by industry people. Unfortunately, Eugenio says he went too viral last year.

EC says he ended up in the background of a fair few photos -- like the one above -- and, the Met Gala and the company he worked for gave him the axe ... claiming he made the event about himself.

BTW, Eugenio is not certainly not saying Kylie complained and got him fired. In fact, he posted another clip where he spoke glowingly of KJ -- saying she engaged in small talk with him through the night and treated him kindly.

Jenner's a Met Gala regular ... making her debut back in 2016. As far as we know, she's going back this year too -- though it seems she may have a different model to help her out.