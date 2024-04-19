Barry Keoghan and Girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter Enjoy Disney Date

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter took their budding romance to the Happiest Place on Earth -- hitting up Disneyland's sister park, where the cool kids go.

Check out these photos, obtained by TMZ, which show the singer and actor hanging out Wednesday at Disney's California Adventure with a group of friends ... where they all seemed to bouncing around and having a good time.

Specifically, we're told they hit up the theme park's Mendocino Terrace wine lounge at one point ... yes, this is the park that actually serves booze, and they wanted adult beverages it seems.

The lovebirds appeared to be in their own little world -- and Barry couldn't help stealing some adoring glances at the blonde. Clearly, the magic's still in the air for the duo -- who've been inseparable since they were first seen together on a cozy dinner date back in December.

Play video content 03/04/24

The duo certainly appear dedicated to making their high-profile romance work ... the Oscar-nominated actor jetted off to Singapore in early March just to catch Sabrina opening for Taylor Swift's 'Eras' tour.

Play video content 4/12/24

And let's not forget the viral scene recently melting hearts everywhere: Sabrina waving to Barry as he's vibing out during her Coachella set this past weekend.