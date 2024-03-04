Barry Keoghan Supports Sabrina Carpenter at Taylor Swift's Singapore Concert

Play video content

Taylor Swift's Singapore concerts are bringing out the stars, and we're talking international ones too -- 'cause Barry Keoghan showed up ... as did a member of a huge K-pop group.

The pop star kept her international "Eras" tour rolling this weekend with more shows out in Singapore -- where she's scheduled to perform six times before heading on out to Europe in May. She once again brought Sabrina Carpenter to open her new string of shows.

That was pretty noteworthy with the presence of Barry ... who's dating Sabrina, and who was front and center to watch his girlfriend do her thing onstage before Tay Tay came out.

Watch ... he looked pretty smitten watching her, covering his mouth and seemingly singing along. Once Sabrina's set wrapped, she was seen hitting the VIP tent with him to watch the main act ... safe to say, their romance is going strong -- be it here in the States or abroad.

BK was far from the only worldly star in the building, BTW -- Lisa from BLACKPINK was also at the show Sunday ... and she actually snagged a photo with T-Swift herself, which was epic.

If you're not familiar ... BLACKPINK is a HUGE deal internationally, especially in Asia. So, the fact she jetted on over to Singapore to catch America's biggest star is pretty noteworthy. It's almost like Korean royalty is meeting American royalty ... and their fans went nuts over it.