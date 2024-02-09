Barry Keoghan Dodges Valentine Question Amid Rumored Sabrina Carpenter Romance

Play video content TMZ.com

Barry Keoghan is keeping his relationship status a closely guarded secret ... refusing to say if rumored GF Sabrina Carpenter is his Valentine -- even though we all know the deal.

We talked to BK out in Los Angeles Thursday afternoon and -- in between doling out signatures and taking selfies with a bunch of fans -- we asked Barry if he had a Valentine, specifically Carpenter, this year ... and he gave us something of a non-answer answer.

Check out the vid ... Barry doesn't answer the question and instead simply repeats the questions with a mischievous grin on his face -- before posing for another selfie and taking off down the alley.

He doesn't flat-out deny having a Valentine ... so, it seems his rumored romance with Sabrina's still going strong. A number of outlets are reporting the pair got nice and cozy at a post-Grammys bash earlier this week.

As we reported ... Barry and his ex-wife Alyson Kierans reportedly split in 2023 about a year after welcoming son Brando together. Keoghan seemingly confirmed the news during an interview GQ published last month.

The couple's been spotted out a few times together in previous months ... with paps catching them on a dinner date in Brentwood in early December and fans taking some quick pics at an interactive museum in L.A. in January. They've also posed together at events ... so the cat's outta the bag, really. You'd never be able to tell from BK's response to us though!

We also asked Barry Keoghan if he wants a bathwater-scented candle created in his honor, like the one made for his pal and costar Jacob Elordi based on their iconic and disturbing bathtub scene in "Saltburn" ... and Keoghan jokes he hopes to reach that milestone one day!

It appears Barry's love life is staying in the zipped-lips realm for now ... though his tongue-in-cheek body language may be another indication he's going steady with Sabrina.

Play video content TMZ Studios