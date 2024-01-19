Jacob Elordi Inhales Candle Scented Like His Bathwater on 'Tonight Show'

Let Me Get A Whiff of Myself ...

Jacob Elordi's new movie "Saltburn" has a bathtub scene that has many stomachs turning, while others are pending money to smell his bathwater ... and now the actor himself's getting a big whiff!

He came face-to-wick Thursday night on 'The Tonight Show' as Jimmy Fallon whipped out a very distinct scented candle. If the marketing can be believed, the candle smells like JE's scent -- mind you, it's fan-made.

Jacob said he was already aware of the candles, thanks to his "Priscilla" costar Cailee Spaeny -- but, he says he's not seeing a dollar off the product.

Of course, he couldn't leave without taking a big old sniff of himself ... and even got his mouth involved a la Barry Keoghan's character in "Saltburn."

We won't give away too much, but all ya gotta know is BK's character, Oliver, slurps up some very spicy bathwater after Jacob's character, Felix, does much more than just soak in it.

Like we said, stomach-turning!

As for how well the candle captures Jacob's essence -- the Australian actor seemed a bit unimpressed, noting it smells more like laundry detergent than him.

"Saltburn" is taking the world by storm right now, racking up nominations this awards season ... and Elordi's stayin' busy too with an 'SNL' hosting gig coming up Saturday.