Barry Keoghan Not Embarrassed Over 'Saltburn' Strip Scene

Barry Keoghan's bared it all with his butt-ass naked scene in 'Saltburn' -- and he ain't mad about all the attention his work/bod is getting!!!

He spoke to TMZ after Sunday's Golden Globes, saying he loved all the nudity and no part of him is embarrassed over stripping down for cameras.

The disrobed dance was to the tune of Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 2001 song "Murder on the Dancefloor" -- which is making a killer comeback due to the movie -- but Barry says he wasn't able to listen to it properly ... as he was focused on dancing in the nude.

Barry wasn't wearing a prosthetic penis during the scene ... a fact that left fans shocked as he gushed over embracing his "ownership" and "full confidence" of being in the buff.