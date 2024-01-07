Nude 'Saltburn' Scene Gets 'Murder on the Dancefloor' Charting Again

Barry Keoghan's new movie got a song that came out over 20 years ago back on the charts -- and it's all thanks to a neat little dance he did at the end where he's butt-ass naked.

Of course, we're talking about "Saltburn" and the end scene where the main character successfully snuffs out an uber-rich family in the UK to inherit their wealth and estate. To celebrate he does an intricate number through the house in his birthday suit ... with Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 2001 song "Murder on the Dancefloor" blaring in the background.

In the context of the film, the track makes sense ... and it's very fitting for what's going on. But it seems folks are rediscovering this oldie-but-goodie anew ... 'cause it's back at #8 on the Official UK Singles Chart -- not to mention surging on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales Chart, where it sits 3rd behind songs from Cher and Dua Lipa.

Elsewhere, Ellis-Bextor's memorable is charting on different trending lists, on Spotify, etc.

"Saltburn" is obviously stuck in people's minds -- because audiences left the theater and went searching for 'Murder,' driving the song across all these different platforms/streamers.

SEB's grateful for the attention -- and extra money lining her pocket, we're sure -- telling the BBC ... "It's extraordinary. It's a song I've been singing for over 20 years, I still love singing it. I love the way people react when I do it live."

She adds, "For new people to be discovering it, for it to be making new memories with people is kind of beautiful," noting she hasn't really processed all the newfound attention.

Mind you, the all-nude dance throughout the castle is perhaps one of the least shocking moments of the film ... there's a lot of others, including a sex-with-a-grave scene, a semen-slurping bathtub highlight, etc. Yeah, it's that kind of movie -- totally freaking out there.