Golden Globe Vanity Fair Party Draws Huge Stars

Golden Globes Vanity Fair Party Draws Huge Stars

1/7/2024 6:52 AM PT
STARS SHINE IN WEHO
Hollywood was filled with celebs Saturday night, with pre-Golden Globe parties going full throttle all across L.A.

The biggest bash was the Vanity Fair Party at the famed Chateau Marmont hotel on the Sunset Strip.

Reese Witherspoon
Big stars, mostly nominees, hit up the event, including Nicolas Cage (nominated for best actor in musical or comedy for "Dream Scenario"), Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show"), James Marsden ("Jury Duty").

Natasha Lyonne
But wait, there's more -- Rosamund Pike ("Saltburn") and Natasha Lyonne ("Poker Face").

Celebs at Vanity Fair Party!
Other stars who were not nominated joined in the festivities, including Harry Hamlin, Lisa Rinna, Cole Sprouse, Kathryn Newton, Heidi Klum, Tony Gonzalez, Chace Crawford, Tinashe and more.

Golden Globes Prepare For 2024 Awards Show
It's the kickoff to awards season and it begins Sunday night with the Globes.

Good luck!

