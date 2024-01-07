Golden Globe Vanity Fair Party Draws Huge Stars

Play video content BACKGRID

Hollywood was filled with celebs Saturday night, with pre-Golden Globe parties going full throttle all across L.A.

The biggest bash was the Vanity Fair Party at the famed Chateau Marmont hotel on the Sunset Strip.

Big stars, mostly nominees, hit up the event, including Nicolas Cage (nominated for best actor in musical or comedy for "Dream Scenario"), Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show"), James Marsden ("Jury Duty").

But wait, there's more -- Rosamund Pike ("Saltburn") and Natasha Lyonne ("Poker Face").

Other stars who were not nominated joined in the festivities, including Harry Hamlin, Lisa Rinna, Cole Sprouse, Kathryn Newton, Heidi Klum, Tony Gonzalez, Chace Crawford, Tinashe and more.

It's the kickoff to awards season and it begins Sunday night with the Globes.