Hollywood Celebs Pack Into Chateau Marmont For Pre-Golden Globes Bash

2024 Pre-Golden Globes Party A-Listers Party Hearty At Chateau Marmont ... Gabrielle Union, Nic Cage, Emma Stone, Etc.

1/6/2024 6:03 AM PT
Celebs at W Magazine's Best Performances Party 2024 at Chateau Marmont
Backgrid

Some of Hollywood's biggest stars gathered at the Chateau Marmont for a pre-Golden Globes bash Friday night – and everyone looked stylish as they strutted before the cameras.

emma stone
Backgrid

Check out this list of celebs photographed going in and out of the iconic L.A. hotel for the "W Magazine's Best Performances Issue" soirée ... Eiza Gonzalez, Nic Cage, Tallulah Willis, James Marsden, Emma Stone, Gabrielle Union, Tobey Maguire, Kaia Gerber, Laura Harrier, Strom Reid, Danielle Brooks, Natasha Lyonne, Tinashe and Julia Garner.

tobey maguire
Backgrid

Those were just the famous faces we saw. We're sure there were many more partying it up inside the hotel before Sunday's big 2024 Golden Globes extravaganza at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

gabrielle union
Backgrid

Singer Tinashe and actress Gabrielle Union made a real splash with their revealing outfits as they entered Chateau Marmont. Tinashe was in an all-black leather ensemble busting out of her brassiere, while Gabrielle showed off her amazing legs in her short dress.

julia garner
Backgrid

Actresses Julia Garner and Natasha Lyonne also looked sexy in their minidresses. All the others were dressed to the nines as well.

Getty

What a great time! Good luck Sunday!

