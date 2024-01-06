Hollywood Celebs Pack Into Chateau Marmont For Pre-Golden Globes Bash

Some of Hollywood's biggest stars gathered at the Chateau Marmont for a pre-Golden Globes bash Friday night – and everyone looked stylish as they strutted before the cameras.

Check out this list of celebs photographed going in and out of the iconic L.A. hotel for the "W Magazine's Best Performances Issue" soirée ... Eiza Gonzalez, Nic Cage, Tallulah Willis, James Marsden, Emma Stone, Gabrielle Union, Tobey Maguire, Kaia Gerber, Laura Harrier, Strom Reid, Danielle Brooks, Natasha Lyonne, Tinashe and Julia Garner.

Those were just the famous faces we saw. We're sure there were many more partying it up inside the hotel before Sunday's big 2024 Golden Globes extravaganza at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Singer Tinashe and actress Gabrielle Union made a real splash with their revealing outfits as they entered Chateau Marmont. Tinashe was in an all-black leather ensemble busting out of her brassiere, while Gabrielle showed off her amazing legs in her short dress.

Actresses Julia Garner and Natasha Lyonne also looked sexy in their minidresses. All the others were dressed to the nines as well.