Celebrities Ready For 2024 on New Year's Eve

Another year sailed by in Hollywood, and tons of stars were ready to bid 2023 adieu ... while partying hard to ring in 2024 right!

Dua Lipa kicked her year off with a drink in hand while posing with a fan out in Jaipur, India. Perhaps the 28-year-old even got "One Kiss" at midnight?

David and Victoria Beckham kept it classy, as they always do, with a couple glasses of white wine, probably toasting the success of their new Netflix docuseries.

And, Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas had a ton to celebrate on NYE after the "Mean Girls" star gave birth to their first child in July.

Other celebs enjoying the night out ... Naomi Campbell, Julia Fox, Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed, Emma Roberts, Don Lemon and Jeff Zucker, Demi Lovato and her fiancé Jutes, Alix Earle, April Love Geary, Robin Thicke, Jack White Hall, Rod Stewart, Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez, Geri Halliwell-Horner and Christian Horner, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas, Elizabeth Hurley and Arun Nayar.