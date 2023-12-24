Celebrity Christmas Trees 2023 Spruce Up Your Life!

The stars are stepping out of their usual Hollywood spotlight ... shining even brighter under their festive Christmas Trees ... and they sure are looking tree-mendous!

Standing tall and havin' a ball, a plentiful of your top celebs -- like Terry Crews, Lizzo and Corinne Olympios -- added their special touch to their trees with divine decorations, bringing light and life to their homes. And, of course, they posed with glee!

No "Dilemma" for Kelly Rowland this Christmas ... she and her sweet kiddo spread the holiday love and showed the BEST gift around the tree: a happy fam all wrapped up in each other!

And topping things off ... Hoda Kotb put the finishing touches on her tree -- assisting her two daughters with their tree-topper!

Check out our gallery of stars feeling right and shining bright by their trees and igniting the holiday spirit!